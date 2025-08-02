Those who circulated pen drives in Hassan will be sternly dealt: Says ADGP BK Singh following rape case conviction

BENGALURU: The survivor in the rape case stood firm like a rock and extended full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which resulted in the conviction, said BK Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), under whose supervision the SIT is probing the cases. He added, “Those who circulated pen drives in Hassan will be sternly dealt with.”

Addressing a press conference following the verdict in the rape case on Saturday evening at the CID office, Singh said, “The victim in this case belonged to a marginalised community, with a poor socio-economic background. In contrast, the accused was politically, economically, and socially powerful. Yet, driven by her desire for justice, the victim stood firm with us for one year. It is because of her determination that we secured this conviction.”

He added that several individuals, including the accused’s lawyers, allegedly attempted to delay the verdict, but they were unsuccessful.

Singh said the SIT relied on biological, technical, digital, mobile, and scientific evidence to corroborate the survivor’s statement. He clarified that while the SIT faced no external pressure, there were challenges in the investigation, especially since the incident occurred four years before the complaint was filed.