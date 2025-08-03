Defence Minister Rajnath to launch India Manufacturing Show on Nov 6

BENGALURU: The 7th edition of the India Manufacturing Show (IMS), 2025, with a special focus on aerospace and defence engineering, will be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) from November 6 to 8. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the three-day expo that will feature 400 exhibitors, B2B meetings and vendor development programmes, highlighting Atmanirbhar Bharat and opportunities for MSMEs and defence collaborations.

In the lead-up to the show, billed as the Aerospace & Defence Engineering Expo, Bharat Electronics Ltd Chairman and MD Manoj Jain underscored the critical role of large industries in nurturing and empowering MSMEs to make them globally competitive and locally empowered.. Speaking at the curtain-raiser event, Jain emphasised that quality and certification were non-negotiable in the aerospace and defence sectors.

Addressing concerns frequently raised by MSMEs regarding payment delays, the BEL CMD urged them to adopt rigorous documentation processes. “For instance, if GST payments are not properly reflected, it leads to delays. MSMEs must ensure documentation is flawless,” he said. ENS