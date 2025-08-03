ISRO launches mission HOPE in Ladakh

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday announced the launch of Himalayan Outpost for Planetary Exploration (HOPE) analog mission in Tso Kar Valley, Ladakh.

The ten-day long mission, from August 1-10, 2025, is more than a simulation, it a rehearsal for the future, said V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman at the sidelines of the inauguration.

He said this high-altitude mission is being done at a 4,530 metres elevation. The location (The Tso Kar valley) is Earth’s most Mars-like environment and the HOPE is designed to simulate planetary conditions for testing human physiological responses, validating mission protocols and evaluating spaceflight technologies. The mission marks a significant milestone in India’s preparations for future human spaceflight to Low Earth Orbit and Moon and Mars exploration missions, he added.

Explaining why Ladakh was chosen by ISRO scientists the mission, ISRO scientists explained that it is a dry desert like cold area, where oxygen supply is less. The striking environment of the Tso Kar valley parallels with early Mars, due to high UV flux, low air pressure, cold extremes and saline permafrost, the scientist explained.