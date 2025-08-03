Karnataka govt seeks support of private bus operators

BENGALURU: With state-run transport employees firm on launching an indefinite strike on August 5, the state government convened a meeting with private bus owners on Saturday to discuss alternative arrangements and minimise commuter disruption amid the looming transport shutdown.

To avoid large-scale disruption, the transport department requested private bus owners to operate services if the strike begins. Leaders of private transport associations agreed in principle, but placed several conditions for cooperation.

The conditions include a 15-day road tax exemption for stage carriage buses operating during the strike, implementation of a 60:40 permit policy, reserving 40% of licences for private operators, 50% waiver on fines imposed under the digital surveillance audit system and strict action against government buses violating notified timings and route.