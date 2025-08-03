Rahul’s actions dangerous, says BJP; calls Aug 5 protest anti-democratic

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP leaders in Karnataka have accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of attempting to create distrust in the democratic system by making baseless allegations against the Election Commission. The BJP leader termed Congress’ decision to protest against the ECI as “absurd and height of frustration.”

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra told reporters that to inform the public about Congress’ “misleading stand”, BJP is staging a protest demonstration at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru at 10 am on August 5. On the same day, Congress leaders are also staging a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

Vijayendra said Rahul’s remarks about electoral fraud are an insult to the voters of the country and against the Constitution. The BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former MPs, and legislators will take part in the protest. They would submit a formal memorandum to the Governor, he added.

Vijayendra described Rahul’s actions as dangerous and anti-democratic. He said that DK Suresh lost in Bengaluru Rural, and that is why his brother and DyCM DK Shivakumar is alleging election fraud there. In Bengaluru Central, BJP MP PC Mohan won, and the BJP received maximum leads from Mahadevapura and Rajajinagar, he said.

He questioned whether the Chief Minister and Deputy CM do not trust their own officers who conducted the election duties, and whether they have control over their own administration. “Rahul is frustrated after losing elections consecutively for third term starting 2014, and he cannot digest the fact that Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister for the third time,” the BJP leader said.