BBMP elections likely only early next year

BENGALURU: Elections to five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) are most likely to be held only early next year. The last time the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections with 198 wards were held was in August 2015 and the Council’s term ended in September 2020 and since then, the elections have been postponed repeatedly.

An additional affidavit submitted by the state government in the ongoing case on BBMP elections at the Supreme Court states that the final notification on ward reservation will be published by November 30 and work related to the elections, needing around two months, would be taken up by the State Election Commission.

“The notification to establish five new city corporations was issued on July 19 and the 30-day window for receiving objections and suggestions ends on August 18. After scrutiny and consideration of inputs, the final notification is expected by September first week. Post that, the delimitation process by the Delimitation Commission, which includes drafting ward boundaries, would need another month. The final notification on ward delimitation will be published by November 1. By November 30, the final notification of ward reservation will be published. All these are as per the timeline provided by the state government,” revealed a source privy to the developments.

“Elections cannot be held immediately after November 30. Only after November 30, the real work starts by the State Election Commission, which has to follow the due process. It will need time to take up the work related to the survey of voters, shifting of voters from one ward to another as per the delimitation and other works. It will need nearly two months”, the source explained.