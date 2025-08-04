Class 5 boy poisons school water tank after schoolmates ignore his orders

SP Mithun Kumar told TNIE that the boy brought pesticide meant for ginger crop protection from his home and poured it into the school water tank. “He arrives at school by 9 am, before it officially opens, and mixes the pesticide into the tank. Two students saw him doing it, but he threatened them with consequences if they told anyone. He even went to other classes and warned them not to speak about it,” the SP said.

The police were able to crack the case after questioning several students. The boy will be sent to a juvenile correction home. When asked whether anyone had instigated the boy to carry out the act, police said no one else was involved.

The police had formed four teams to trace the culprits. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also termed the incident a “terrorist act” aimed at causing mass harm.