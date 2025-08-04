Farmers in Karnataka face season of loss as fertiliser shortage deepens

Shift in crop pattern, re-sowing result in urea scarcity

BENGALURU: What has caused the shortage of urea? While the blame-game goes on between the State and Central governments over shortage of fertilisers, there are a host of factors at play. To begin with, there is excessive use of fertilisers due to sudden shift in crop pattern, and re-sowing necessitated by heavy rains. Then there is the increase in horticulture crop, in turn spiking the demand for urea and other fertilisers. Experts say there is a need to spread awareness about excessive use of fertilisers. Karnataka needs 4lakh tonnes of DAP for the ongoing kharif season, and over 2lakh tonnes for rabi. The Centre supplies DAP to states based on their average use for the last three years. The DAP quantity to be supplied for the kharif season is allocated in January, and for rabi in July.

By March 2025, there was 3.6 lakh MT of urea in stock in Karnataka. The State government had requested for 6.4 lakh MT of urea, of which the Centre had allotted 5.1 lakh. With earlier stock and this, there was 8.7 lakh MT of urea available in the state. The Centre is yet to supply 1.3 lakh MT.

According to sources in the agriculture department, technically, both the State and Central governments are correct in terms of demand and supply. The shortage of urea has various reasons -- to begin with, there was more demand for urea. As cotton prices dropped, farmers shifted to maize. While cotton growing comes with many disadvantages, including labour cost, pesticides and the 145-day crop, maize comes with lesser cost and can be grown in 120 days.

With farmers from the maize belt, including Haveri, Davanagere, Koppal, Vijayanagar, Chitradurga, Dharwad and Shivamogga shifting to maize, sowing of maize increased by an additional 2 lakh hectares.