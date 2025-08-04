Sri Ram Sene leader held for poisoning school water tank to target Muslim headmaster in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: In a shocking incident, police have confirmed that a Sri Ram Sene leader deliberately poisoned the drinking water tank of a government school in Hulikatti, Saundatti taluk, leading to 12 students falling ill.

The attack, police said, was motivated by religious bias aimed at the school’s headmaster, who is a Muslim. Including Sri Ram Sene leader Sagar Patil, the main accused, all three persons involved in the plot have been arrested.

The incident occurred a couple of weeks ago at the Government Higher Primary School in Hulikatti, which has 41 enrolled students. Headmaster Suleman Gorinayak, who has been serving at the school for 13 years, was allegedly the target of the conspiracy.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police Dr Bhimashankar Guled said, “Sagar Patil of Hulikatti village conspired to have the headmaster removed purely because of his religion (Muslim). To execute this plan, he coerced another villager, Krishna Madar, by threatening to expose his inter-caste relationship unless he cooperated.”

Under duress, Krishna, along with his associate Naganagouda Patil, allegedly procured pesticide from Munavalli town. They mixed it into a soft drink bottle and bribed a minor student from the school with Rs 500, snacks, and chocolates to pour the contents into the school’s water tank. The student carried out the act as instructed.

On July 14, soon after consuming the contaminated water, 12 students fell ill and 11of them were hospitalised and treated promptly. All have since recovered.

SP Guled confirmed that the accused, Sagar Patil, Krishna Madar, and Naganagouda Patil have been arrested. A case has been registered at Saundatti Police Station, and further investigation is on.