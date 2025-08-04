Talks with CM Siddaramaiah fail; KSRTC trade unions' joint action committee to go on indefinite strike from Aug 5

The JAC of trade unions of KSRTC, led by AITUC-affiliated KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation, had called for an indefinite strike from August 5, citing various demands, including a 25 per cent pay hike with effect from January 1, 2024, settlement of pending salary arrears for 38 months (January 1, 2020, to February 28, 2023), and wage revision to be in effect for four years (from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2027).

On Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a high-level meeting, along with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, President of the Federation HV Anantha Subbarao, and representatives of the JAC, at Vidhana Soudha. The negotiation meeting lasted for almost three hours.

Anantha Subbarao, who addressed the media after the meeting, said that they will go ahead with the strike. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remained non-committal on the 25 per cent wage hike revision from January 1, 2024. As against the clearance of 38 months' salary arrears, CM has agreed to pay only 14 months. Stalemate continued, and we are going ahead with the protest”, Anantha Subbarao said.