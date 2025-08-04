Upa Lokayukta visit leads to 26 transfers, 4 suspensions in Mandya

BENGALURU: A surprise visit by Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa on May 26 has resulted in the transfer of 26 officials and suspension of four in Mandya district. Justice Veerappa had taken up suo motu cognisance of large-scale irregularities, maladministration and corruption in Mandya and registered 22 complaints against several officials.

Apart from registering cases for letting sewage from Srirangapatna to Cauvery river, which supplies drinking water to Bengaluru, for the last 200 years, Justice Veerappa also found accused officials receiving bribes through digital payment apps.

Maintaining improper records of hostels run by the Social Welfare Department, illegal running of bars and restaurants near Balamuri falls, failing to prevent pollution and encroachment of lakes, illegal mining, poor maintenance of hospitals, illegal allotment of sites by Mandya Urban Development Authority, etc., had come to Upa Lokayukta’s notice.

As a result, two PDOs -- Yogesh KC of Induvalu gram panchayat and Vishal Murthy HB, working at Mundugore GP -- have been suspended. An assistant executive engineer of Public Works Department has also been suspended. Assistant Director Ananya Manohar and Town Planner Sowmya, Urban and Country Planning Wing of Mandya, had allegedly continued to take bribes and were trapped by the Lokayukta police. They were sent to jail and released. As they were in prison for more than stipulated period, they were deemed suspended.