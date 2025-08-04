Zero takers in Karnataka for PM-KUSUM’s most lucrative solar scheme

While Components B and C have seen some implementation in Karnataka, progress remains uneven and far below sanctioned targets, according to a written statement made in the Lok Sabha by Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for new and renewable energy and power, in response to an unstarred question raised by MP Dr K Sudhakar.

As of July 2025, Karnataka had been sanctioned 41,365 solar pumps under Component B, but only 2,388 have been installed. Under Component C (Feeder Level Solarisation), 6.28 lakh pumps were approved, yet only 23,133 have been solarised. Furthermore, no demand has been raised for individual pump solarisation under Component C—again indicating underutilization.

Despite these challenges, certain districts stand out. Tumakuru leads the state with 6,160 grid-connected solar pumps, followed by Chikkaballapur (5,364) and Ramanagara (3,788). In contrast, major agricultural districts like Belagavi, Kalaburagi, and Mysuru have reported negligible adoption, revealing a lack of consistent engagement across the state.

Compared nationally, Karnataka’s performance is modest, with 23,761 farmers having benefited under PM-KUSUM. This number is significantly lower than states like Maharashtra (7.27 lakh farmers), Gujarat (1.95 lakh), and Rajasthan (1.56 lakh), which have actively tapped into the scheme's full potential. Even smaller states such as Goa have comparatively better coverage.

Under PM-KUSUM, the Central Government provides 30% financial assistance for Components B and C, with options for higher subsidies in hilly and northeastern states. States may contribute an additional 30%, though implementation can proceed without it, leaving the rest to be covered by the farmer.