27 NH projects on in Karnataka with outlay of Rs 31,749 crore

UDUPI : A total of 27 National Highway (NH) projects are presently underway across Karnataka, with a cumulative sanctioned expenditure of Rs 31,749 crore.

This information was disclosed in a written response by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to an unstarred question asked by Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary in the Lok Sabha on July 31.

Seeking elucidation on status of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects in Karnataka, Poojary inquired about specifics of projects under consideration, ongoing initiatives, their timelines, sanctioned amounts, and funds expended thus far.

In response, the ministry said feasibility studies and detailed project reports (DPRs) serve as the foundation for investment decisions, which are harmonised with PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The reply further listed 27 major NHAI projects in Karnataka, covering a total length of 1,151 km of which 537 km have been completed so far. The total expenditure incurred stands at Rs 14,455 crore.

A key project, six-laning work on the Nelamangala-Tumakuru section (NH 48), sanctioned at Rs 2,032 crore has seen just 10.3 km completed out of 44.73 km.

Another project that is plodding along is the construction of a six-lane new bridge across the Phalguni River near Kulur (NH 66), Mangaluru, where work hasn’t progressed much despite Rs 27 crore already having been spent on foundation works. This bridge has a revised deadline of December 31, 2025.