Four injured in accident between private bus, auto in Karnataka

CHITRADURGA: Four people were injured in an accident involving a private bus and an autorickshaw near Head Post Office in the city on Monday evening.

The CCTV visuals which were available on Tuesday showed that the private bus hit the autorickshaw in the rear resulting in the accident. Fortunately all the four people travelling in the autorickshaw escaped with minor injuries.

Injured identified as Naveen, Pooja, Ningaraju and Mahantesh, and all the four are undergoing treatment at district hospital Chitradurga.

According to the Traffic police, rash and negligent driving of the private bus led to the accident. Traffic police have registered a complaint and are investigating the incident.