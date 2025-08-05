Karnataka High Court extends stay on transport strike, warns trade unions of contempt proceedings

BENGALURU: Extending the interim order to stay the ongoing indefinite strike by trade unions of state-run transport corporations across Karnataka, the High Court on Tuesday warned that contempt proceedings would be initiated if the trade unions continued the strike in violation of its order.

The court said orally: Has the strike been suspended today? The strike is illegal. Police have already arrested anybody who is supporting the strike? Whatever you (trade unions) do (do it) in accordance with the law. As of now, the strike is illegal. If you have issues, you can negotiate with the government. You can't hold the public for ransom, but that is exactly what the unions are doing. The public can't be inconvenienced in this manner.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi made these oral observations while extending the interim order till August 7, the next date of hearing.