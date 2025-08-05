Karnataka High Court extends stay on transport strike, warns trade unions of contempt proceedings

BENGALURU: Extending the interim order to stay the ongoing indefinite strike by trade unions of state-run transport corporations across Karnataka, the High Court on Tuesday warned that contempt proceedings would be initiated if the trade unions continued the strike in violation of its order.
The court said orally: Has the strike been suspended today? The strike is illegal. Police have already arrested anybody who is supporting the strike? Whatever you (trade unions) do (do it) in accordance with the law. As of now, the strike is illegal. If you have issues, you can negotiate with the government. You can't hold the public for ransom, but that is exactly what the unions are doing. The public can't be inconvenienced in this manner.
A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi made these oral observations while extending the interim order till August 7, the next date of hearing.
The court on Monday directed the Joint Action Committee of the trade unions of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees to put on hold their proposed indefinite strike, originally scheduled to begin on August 5, by one day.
The directive came after hearing a petition filed by Sunil J and four others, represented by advocate Deeksha N Amrutesh, who sought the High Court's intervention to prevent potential inconvenience to commuters due to the planned strike. However, violating the interim order, the strike was not put on hold fully.
Therefore, the court cautioned orally today that it will issue a contempt notice to the trade unions for disobedience of the court's order. Prima facie, the strike is illegal and the police have powers to arrest those indulging in a strike, as provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act have already been invoked, the court added.
Before this, the Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty submitted that despite the interim order passed by the court, the strike had been launched. Only 30 to 40 per cent of the buses are running, and a large number of commuters are affected throughout the state, he submitted. The dispute has already been referred for settlement, he said in the submission.
The petitioners' counsel, Deeksha, also apprised the court about the inconvenience caused to commuters due to the strike.
However, the counsel for the KSRTC Staff and Workers Union submitted that the buses are operating at about 98 per cent in Bengaluru and in other parts of the state, partially because of the communication gap in conveying the court's orders.
They have already called off the strike even though negotiations are pending, he told the court while informing that he is representing one of the trade unions that has called for the strike.