Karnataka state-operated bus strike disrupt normal lives; joint action committee to decide future course of action

BENGALURU: Normal lives were disrupted as the state-operated bus services- Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), and North Western Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) buses didn't get on the road from Tuesday morning. Hundreds of passengers were found stranded at Kempegowda Bus Stand (Majestic), Satellite Bus Station on Mysore Road, and Shantinagar Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC).
In the absence of BMTC buses, autos were fleecing customers. Those who had to head to work had to pay the exorbitant fare demanded by autos. People who couldn't miss their hospital check-ups and visits said they had no option but to pay through the nose to the autos.
Some of the office-goers said they had to walk to metro stations and then reach their offices. With no transport options, some of the workers said they took leave on Tuesday.
Also, those who had to head to the airport to catch flights were found knocking at the door of ride-hailing private apps, and said that compared to the charges in BMTC's Vayu Vajra, the cost of cabs was almost three times higher.
While BMTC buses were seen operating, uncertainty surrounds the afternoon shift. Speaking to TNIE, drivers at Kempegowda bus stand said that once buses returning to depots after 2 pm complete their shift that started yesterday afternoon, it is unclear whether they will resume service. "Only after 2 pm there will be more clarity on our future actions as the buses which have already started their shift cannot stop without completing the shift and reporting back to depots," several BMTC drivers confirmed.
The absence of government buses left many women passengers stranded, unable to use the Shakti scheme benefits. Private buses charged fares, with one woman travelling to Hassan asked to pay Rs 400, and two others headed to Ballari charged Rs 600 each. There were instances where women passengers were seen returning back as they didn’t want to pay for the ticket.
Members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Trade Unions of KSRTC, led by AIUTC- Affiliated KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation, which is leading the indefinite strike, have called for a meeting this afternoon. The meeting under the chairmanship of the President of the federation, H V Anantha Subbarao, will be held to discuss the next course of action and the high court directive that ordered to postpone the strike.
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that none is above the law, and they (JAC) have to follow the HC order. He said that the government is operating private vehicles to ensure that passengers are not at inconvenience. He said that they have requested Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to increase the frequency of Namma Metro.
Leader of Opposition R Ashok slammed the government and said that "Siddaramaiah should wake up from his slumber and address the issue. If he is not capable of addressing it, he should resign and go."
BJP State President B Y Vijayendra questioned what the government was doing all this while when the KSRTC unions have been urging that their demands be addressed and they would go on indefinite strike if it is not met. He alleged that the state government had convened a meeting on Monday, as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi was expected to take part in a protest in Bengaluru on Tuesday (which is postponed to August 8 at Freedom Park). "Otherwise, the government would not have even bothered to meet the trade unions", Vijayendra said.