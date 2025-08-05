Mahadevappa’s claim laughably false: Karnataka LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: A day after Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa claimed that Tipu Sultan had laid the foundation stone for the KRS dam near Mysuru, the BJP accused the Congress of taking appeasement politics to a dangerous new low and trying to distort history.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said Tipu Sultan died in 1799 and construction of the dam began in 1911. The dam was named Krishnaraja Sagara in honour of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, the visionary king, who financed the project by selling the royal family’s jewels.

“Minister Mahadevappa’s claim that Tipu Sultan had laid the foundation stone for the dam is not only laughably false, but also a disgraceful insult to the legacy of Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar and the Mysore royal family,” Ashoka said.

Ashoka said the facts are indisputable and people of Mysuru still remember Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar as the architect of modern Mysore and a compassionate reformer who uplifted backward classes and farmers alike.

“Congress leaders continue their systematic campaign to undermine his legacy, first with CM Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Dr Yathindra comparing Siddaramaiah to Nalwadi Wodeyar, and now with minister Mahadevappa attributing KRS to a religious bigot who had nothing to do with it,” Ashoka stated in his X post.

Ashoka said the BJP will fight against appeasement politics of the Congress and expose its attempts to rewrite Karnataka’s history to suit its vote bank agenda.