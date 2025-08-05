Stone pelting incident on Hubballi -Hosapete bus sparks fear among passengers

The driver of the bus said, “We were coming from Hubballi to Gadag and when we reached Hubballi bypass, two men came on a bike and they wore masks to their faces, and they came so fast and overtook the bus and pelted stones from the front side and they went away. We could not see their faces, nor we could not recognise who they are and many passengers had not even seen the vehicle number. Later police came to the spot and told us to go slowly and reach the Gadag bus stand. Luckily, no one was hurt”.

While Gadag has witnessed several KSRTC strikes in the past, this is the first reported case of stone pelting on a bus. The attack has left the passengers traumatised, with many expressing fear over using private buses after witnessing such an incident.

A passenger who travelled in the Hubballi Hospete bus said, “We were coming for our daily work as we do job in Gadag and daily travel from Hubballi to Gadag. We were just watching the window as it was drizzling outside, and suddenly we heard the glass breaking sound. Some of us went from our seat and saw two masked men going on a bike. The driver asked us to check whether anybody was hurt, and we checked and nobody was hurt. The masked men should be arrested and should be given strict punishment for such an act”.