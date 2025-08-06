Alleged rape of 5-year-old in mosque in 2023 comes to light; accused arrested

In an audio released to the media, Belagavi SP Bhimashankar Guled said that police initiated action soon after Kerehalli exposed the incident on X. He said the police met the girl's parents and found that they had not approached the police after the incident.

The police will be using the video clip posted on X as a record in the case, he said, adding that they swung into action immediately and arrested the accused from Mahalingpur town in Mudhol taluk.

On his Xhandle, Kerehalli had posted the video along with a text that read: "On October 5, 2023, an incident of rape of a minor girl took place in a mosque at Yaragatti and the father of the victim are seeking justice in the case. However, the people in the mosque prevented him from filing a complaint. Still the victim's father is awaiting justice. I request you to initiate immediate action and ensure justice to the girl."