Belagavi district leads e-Aasthi drive in Karnataka

The district is also among the top contributors to daily additions — with 52 new properties added on July 28 alone.
Belagavi City Corporation is, however, has recorded below 20% progress.
Sunil Patil
BELAGAVI: Belagavi has emerged as the top performer in the state government’s e-Aasthi registration drive launched in February 2025.

Of the 5,14,513 total properties registered on the e-Aasthi portal, Belagavi district accounted for 41,053, leaving others behind.

This includes 24,957 properties under A-Khata and 16,096 under B-Khata.

Launched to modernize urban property management, e-Aasthi is a flagship digital initiative by the Directorate of Municipal Administration aimed at eliminating manual processes, reducing errors, and streamlining property tax systems across the state’s 31 districts.

The district is also among the top contributors to daily additions — with 52 new properties added on July 28 alone. Mysuru follows closely with 40,097 total registrations (26,999 A-Khata and 13,098 B-Khata).

The total registered properties from all districts in the state now stand at: A-Khata: 2,90,533, B-Khata: 2,23,980. The special drive for e-Aasthi registration will continue until August 10. Belagavi City Corporation lags behind local bodies

Among the 39 urban local bodies from Belagavi district, there are 19 Town Panchayats (TP), 16 Town Municipal Councils (TMC), 2 City Municipal Councils (CMC) and one City Corporation. The TPs, TMCs, and CMCs have shown progress in the e-Aasthi registration. Belagavi City Corporation is, however, has recorded below 20% progress. Several districts saw no new updates—likely due to connectivity issues, verification delays, or pending field entries.

Top five districts

Belagavi – 41,053

Mysuru – 40,097

Tumkuru – 34,297

Vijayapura – 33,655

Bengaluru city – 33,407

(Property registration district-wise as on July 28 (only under special drive started from February 18)

