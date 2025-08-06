Belagavi district leads e-Aasthi drive in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Belagavi has emerged as the top performer in the state government’s e-Aasthi registration drive launched in February 2025.

Of the 5,14,513 total properties registered on the e-Aasthi portal, Belagavi district accounted for 41,053, leaving others behind.

This includes 24,957 properties under A-Khata and 16,096 under B-Khata.

Launched to modernize urban property management, e-Aasthi is a flagship digital initiative by the Directorate of Municipal Administration aimed at eliminating manual processes, reducing errors, and streamlining property tax systems across the state’s 31 districts.

The district is also among the top contributors to daily additions — with 52 new properties added on July 28 alone. Mysuru follows closely with 40,097 total registrations (26,999 A-Khata and 13,098 B-Khata).