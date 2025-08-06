BJP chalks out strategy to corner Karnataka govt

BENGALURU: Ahead of the monsoon session of the state legislature that will begin on August 11, the Opposition BJP convened a meeting on Tuesday to discuss about the issues that need to be raised in the Assembly and Council.

The BJP has decided to corner the Siddaramaiah-led State Government by raising at least nine issues, including the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives, the shortage of fertilisers, Congress MLA BR Patil’s statement that Siddaramaiah “won the lottery” and rose to power due to “luck,” and issues related to Bengaluru’s development, among others.

Speaking to TNIE, senior BJP and former minister Suresh Kumar said that his party and JDS will meet on Friday and finalise the issues to be jointly taken up by the NDA at the session.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said that the Opposition will be focusing mainly on the shortage of fertilisers that has put the farmers in the lurch this monsoon. He said the Bengaluru stampede issue will also be raised in the session.