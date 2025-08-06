BJP slams Karnataka govt over transport staff strike

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over nonpayment of pending dues to KSRTC employees. He alleged that this is because of the financial crisis the state government is facing.

He said here on Tuesday, “The government has stopped buses to rural areas after the government started implementing the guarantee schemes. Now with the transport strike, college students and the public are facing inconvenience.”

He demanded that the CM immediately resolve issues related to wage and other benefits due to road transport corporation employees.

“The government has been facing a financial crisis for the last many months which has reached its peak now. The CM is in a position where he cannot resolve this issue,’’ he alleged.

Former deputy CM and BJP MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayana charged that the state government employees are not being paid on time, while retirees have been deprived of gratuity and other benefits. “After the Stree Shakti scheme (that allows free ride for women in government-run buses) was implemented, all buses are full, but the ticket money has not been paid to transport corporations,” he said.

Former minister and senior party leader CT Ravi said the state government is blaming the previous BJP government for the financial duress. “But even after 26 months of being in power, why is the Congress government still talking about this,’’ he questioned.