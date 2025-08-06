Charging above MRP; Consumer Commission orders Flipkart, Viji Food to pay Rs 25,000 compensation

SHIVAMOGGA: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the CEO and senior manager at Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd and Viji Food and Caterers to refund Rs 890 and pay Rs 25,000 in compensation to a Shivamogga resident for overcharging and service deficiency.

The order came on a complaint filed by Mehaboob Mudasir Khan, who said he ordered 1 kg of Taj Mahal tea powder online on July 4, 2024, for Rs 849, plus Rs 41 in shipping. The packet which was delivered, however, carried a maximum retail price of Rs 825.

Khan said he contacted the CEO and senior manager at Flipkart via email and letters seeking a refund but received no response. Flipkart told the panel that the tea was supplied by Viji Food and Caterers, and it only handled shipping. The company argued it had no role in charging above the MRP.