Charging above MRP; Consumer Commission orders Flipkart, Viji Food to pay Rs 25,000 compensation

After reviewing evidence and hearing arguments, the panel held all three respondents liable, citing Supreme Court guidelines. It ordered them, jointly and severally, to refund Rs 890 with 9 per cent annual interest from September 19, 2024, payable within 45 days. If delayed, the interest rate would rise to 12 per cent until full payment.
The commission also ordered Rs 25,000 for mental agony and litigation costs, with the same 12 per cent penalty interest if not paid in time. The ruling was delivered recently by Commission president T Shivanna and member B D Yogananda Bhandya.
SHIVAMOGGA: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the CEO and senior manager at Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd and Viji Food and Caterers to refund Rs 890 and pay Rs 25,000 in compensation to a Shivamogga resident for overcharging and service deficiency.
The order came on a complaint filed by Mehaboob Mudasir Khan, who said he ordered 1 kg of Taj Mahal tea powder online on July 4, 2024, for Rs 849, plus Rs 41 in shipping. The packet which was delivered, however, carried a maximum retail price of Rs 825.
Khan said he contacted the CEO and senior manager at Flipkart via email and letters seeking a refund but received no response. Flipkart told the panel that the tea was supplied by Viji Food and Caterers, and it only handled shipping. The company argued it had no role in charging above the MRP.