BENGALURU: The Kannada Develo-pment Authority (KDA) has lau-nched an initiative to introduce Kannada language education in approximately 2,000 madrasas. The programme began in Beng-aluru with training for 180 madr-asa teachers.

Inaugurating the training, KDA Chairman Purush-ottam Bilimale said the effort aims to strengthen communication and understanding between communities through the state language.

He said learning Kannada would help minority communities engage more deeply with the state’s social and cultural life. KDA is also working on publishing 100 books titled ‘Foundations of Kannada Language Harmony for Students’, which will be released soon.

Bilimale suggested that the Urdu Academy, which currently operates autonomously, be brought under the Department of Kannada and Culture. He said other language academies already function under the department and regularly organise cultural programmes, and Urdu Academy’s integration would allow for more active part-icipation in such public initiat-ives.

In response, Minority Welf-are Minister Zameer Ahmed said the department would take nec-essary action. He said Kannada lessons would be extended to maulvis working in mosques.