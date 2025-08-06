Karnataka BJP alleges Congress diverting fertilisers to black market

BENGALURU/NANJANGUD: In a sharp attack on the ruling Congress government, the BJP has alleged that fertilisers meant for the state’s farmers are being diverted and sold in the black market. “The Congress government, which is supposed to supply fertilisers to our farmers, is keeping mum while some persons are selling the same fertilizers in illegal markets,” the party claimed.

BJP leaders and Opposition leader R Ashoka pointed to a recent incident in Nanjangud as “clear evidence” supporting their accusation that fertilisers received from the central government are being misappropriated and sold through commercial channels, depriving genuine farmers of critical agricultural inputs during the sowing season.

“This incident proves our allegation beyond doubt,” the BJP stated, demanding accountability from the state government. “Your government has betrayed the farmers of this state. A government that deceives its own annadatas (food providers) does not deserve to stay in power even for a moment.”

The incident is likely to escalate tensions between the state and central governments, especially amid growing complaints of fertilizer shortage in parts of Karnataka. The Congress is yet to respond to the allegation.