KBG: Digitisation of land revenue documents to be completed by year-end

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday said that out of 100 crore land revenue documents in Karnataka, 35.36 crore documents have been digitized. By December-end, the remaining 65 crore page documents will be digitised, he added.

The minister said that the target of digitising land records will be completed by the end of this year.

The minister, speaking after launching the ‘Bhoo Suraksha’ scheme at the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner’s office, said from now on, even the Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner’s offices will begin to scan the documents.

“So in 246 Taluk’s Tehsildar office, ‘A’ and ‘B’ Khatas have been scanned. The land owners can apply through the ‘Bhoo Suraksha’ website for digitisation. If they don’t know how to apply online, they can come and apply at the Naada Kacheri,” he said.

The minister said that the revenue department in the state has scanned all the original documents and preserved them permanently for the last year. Tehsildars in 26 taluks out of 246 have completed the scanning of A and B Khatas.