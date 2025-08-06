KBG: Digitisation of land revenue documents to be completed by year-end

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday said that out of 100 crore land revenue documents in Karnataka, 35.36 crore documents have been digitized. By December-end, the remaining 65 crore page documents will be digitised, he added.
The minister said that the target of digitising land records will be completed by the end of this year.
The minister, speaking after launching the ‘Bhoo Suraksha’ scheme at the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner’s office, said from now on, even the Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner’s offices will begin to scan the documents.
“So in 246 Taluk’s Tehsildar office, ‘A’ and ‘B’ Khatas have been scanned. The land owners can apply through the ‘Bhoo Suraksha’ website for digitisation. If they don’t know how to apply online, they can come and apply at the Naada Kacheri,” he said.
The minister said that the revenue department in the state has scanned all the original documents and preserved them permanently for the last year. Tehsildars in 26 taluks out of 246 have completed the scanning of A and B Khatas.
“The Revenue Department has allocated Rs 5 crore for the protection of documents by scanning and modernising the record room. Our government aims to prevent people from falling into the hands of middlemen and make their land records easily available at their fingertips,” he said. He added that original documents related to land and ownership of land 10 years and above are scanned and preserved as A and B category documents. “We are bringing a land protection plan.
If people apply for the required documents online, we will first scan and distribute such documents.” Only certified documents will be distributed online. Bogus entry of documents and submission will all be detected, and no fake documents can be done in future as Bhoo Suraksha Yojana will be in place, and action will be initiated in such cases of bogus and fake documents.
Revenue Department Secretary Rajendra Kumar Kataria, Revenue Commissioner Sunil Kumar, Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh and other officials were present during the occasion.