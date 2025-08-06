RGUHS plans anti-suicide device in hostel ceiling fans

MYSURU: Following a spate of suicides, particularly by hanging, theRajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), which is the governing body for medical colleges in the state, has decided to introduce ‘anti-suicide’ devices on ceiling fans in hostels of all medical institutes under its jurisdiction.

The decision comes after two students hanged themselves in their hostel rooms at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in two weeks.

A team led by Dr Sanjeev from the Curriculum Development Cell (CDC) of RGUHS visited MIMS in the last week of July to assess the situation and discuss preventive measures.

During the meeting, Dr Sanjeev revealed that plans are underway to install safety devices on ceiling fans to prevent such incidents.