RGUHS plans anti-suicide device in hostel ceiling fans

MYSURU: Following a spate of suicides, particularly by hanging, theRajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), which is the governing body for medical colleges in the state, has decided to introduce ‘anti-suicide’ devices on ceiling fans in hostels of all medical institutes under its jurisdiction.
The decision comes after two students hanged themselves in their hostel rooms at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in two weeks.
A team led by Dr Sanjeev from the Curriculum Development Cell (CDC) of RGUHS visited MIMS in the last week of July to assess the situation and discuss preventive measures.
During the meeting, Dr Sanjeev revealed that plans are underway to install safety devices on ceiling fans to prevent such incidents.
Sources said the proposed device is designed to detect abnormal weight on the ceiling fan. If someone attempts to hang themselves, the system triggers an automatic release mechanism that detaches the fan from its ceiling hook.
Additionally, a built-in siren is activated to alert hostel authorities, enabling swift intervention. This dual mechanism is intended not only to prevent fatalities, but also provide critical response time to save lives.
A demonstration of the device was reportedly held at MIMS. During the discussion, some doctors also suggested mounting fans directly to the ceiling wall, instead of using downrod hooks, so that the entire unit collapses under pressure, thereby preventing hanging attempts, source said.
The urgency behind the initiative stems from two recent suicides.
Suicides in hostels
Bharat Yatthinamani, a medical student from Koppal district, was found dead in his hostel room in late July
Nishkala, a final-year BSc nursing student, died by suicide in early August