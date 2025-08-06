Transport strike disrupts travel in Karnataka, women pay up

BENGALURU: Mala, a 30-year-old farmer, and her infant travelled from Channarayapatna near Devanahalli to Kempegowda Bus Stand on Tuesday morning to visit a relative admitted in hospital. She said she travelled by a private Tempo Traveller (TT), and was charged her Rs 250 for her journey, which would otherwise have been completely free under the Shakti scheme.

She said she was forced to travel by the TT, given the uncertainty of bus availability. “According to news, there was a strike but a few buses were operational, and when I was waiting for the bus I couldn’t spot any.” Another woman in her late 70s, Lakshmamma, said, “This government is playing with our daily life by not acting according to the situation. Someone said there was a strike, some said there wasn’t, and now I have to take a private vehicle as I didn’t find any buses from HSR Layout and I don’t have that kind of money.”