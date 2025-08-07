11-year-old dies after assault by class 9 students over wristwatch in Karnataka's Vijayapura

VIJAYAPURA: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old Class 5 student from an educational institution in Yogapura, on the outskirts of Vijayapura, died of injuries he allegedly sustained after being assaulted by a group of Class 9 students.

A tense situation prevailed in Yogapura on Thursday after the boy’s body was placed in front of the school by grieving parents and local residents, who staged a protest alleging negligence by the school administration.

The deceased student had reportedly been assaulted five days earlier by a group of three Class 9 students, following a dispute over a wristwatch he was wearing. According to the family, the senior students allegedly beat him up and forcibly took his watch.

Since the assault, the boy had been unwell and was under treatment. Despite informing the school authorities, including the principal, the family claimed they received no support.

The boy succumbed to his injuries five days after the incident, prompting his family and local residents to protest in front of the institution.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Basavaraj Yaligar and CPI Gandhi Chowk Mallayya Mathapati arrived at the scene and held talks with the grieving family to defuse the situation.

Following assurances from the police, the protest was withdrawn and the boy’s body was shifted to the district hospital mortuary.

The Gol Gumbaz police station has registered a case, and further investigation is underway.