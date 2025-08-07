Action will be taken against those responsible for clash in Dharmasthala: CM Siddaramaiah

The incident occurred close to the residence of a college-goer, who was raped and found dead in 2012 in Dharmasthala town.

Following the incident at Pangal Cross on Wednesday, two groups started abusing and pelting stones on each other.

The police tried to pacify the mob, but when it showed signs of escalation, they resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse them.

One group, later in the night, had staged a protest in front of the Dharmasthala police station demanding action against those "tarnishing the image of the holy place".

Parameshwara said he had got information about a clash between two groups near Dharmasthala, and that he has asked for a report to be submitted after inquiring into why it had happened, who is responsible, and what their intention was.

"There seems to be some kind of conflict there. Why is it happening? We don't know," he said while speaking to reporters.

Stating that the government, after careful consideration, following demands, constituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe "mass burial" claims, the home minister said there were magisterial instructions too.