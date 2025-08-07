Contract driver dies by suicide in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura; BJP MP, two others named in note

KARNATAKA: A 35-year-old contract driver employed under the Zilla Panchayat in Chikkaballapura died by suicide on Thursday morning, allegedly by hanging himself from a tree on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner's office, police said.

The deceased, identified as M Babu, reportedly left behind a death note in which he named BJP MP K Sudhakar and two others, alleging they were responsible for his death, police added.

According to police, Babu had been working as a contract driver in the Zilla Panchayat for the past six to seven years and was currently assigned to the chief accounts officer.

"A suicide was reported early this morning at the Chikkaballapura DC office premises. We received information at around 8.30 am that someone had died by hanging from a tree," Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey told PTI.

Citing a preliminary inquiry, the SP said Babu had told his wife that he was scheduled to drive an officer to a meeting and left home with the official vehicle.

Instead, he went to the DC office premises and allegedly died by suicide.

"We recovered a death note from the scene, which mentions several names. We are verifying the allegations and investigating the case from all possible angles," he added.

Another senior police officer said the note named BJP MP Sudhakar, a Zilla Panchayat accounts assistant, and a man identified as Nagesh.