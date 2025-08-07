Innovative daily programme revives tribal student attendance in Kodagu Government school

MADIKERI: In a heartening initiative aimed at ensuring 100% attendance among tribal students, a government school in Kodagu has taken an extraordinary approach.

Chennangi Government Primary School, located in a tribal settlement in South Kodagu, has introduced a unique concept called Dinnakondu Karyakram, a special programme held every day, which has now made school a fun and welcoming space for all its students. The result: students who once refused to attend classes are now turning up enthusiastically each day.

The school currently has 52 students, all from tribal families. While government schools across the state are allegedly witnessing a sharp fall in admissions due to various issues, this institution is seeing a positive shift. In the past two years, admissions have increased significantly, and from the current academic year, the school has started recording 100% attendance.

“Several tribal students stayed away from the institution. When their parents left for daily wage work, these students sat at home. However, we conducted a survey before the start of this academic year and have ensured that all the children from the tribal colony attend classes at the institution,” shared Susha K K, the headmistress of the institution.