Innovative daily programme revives tribal student attendance in Kodagu Government school

MADIKERI: In a heartening initiative aimed at ensuring 100% attendance among tribal students, a government school in Kodagu has taken an extraordinary approach.
Chennangi Government Primary School, located in a tribal settlement in South Kodagu, has introduced a unique concept called Dinnakondu Karyakram, a special programme held every day, which has now made school a fun and welcoming space for all its students. The result: students who once refused to attend classes are now turning up enthusiastically each day.
The school currently has 52 students, all from tribal families. While government schools across the state are allegedly witnessing a sharp fall in admissions due to various issues, this institution is seeing a positive shift. In the past two years, admissions have increased significantly, and from the current academic year, the school has started recording 100% attendance.
“Several tribal students stayed away from the institution. When their parents left for daily wage work, these students sat at home. However, we conducted a survey before the start of this academic year and have ensured that all the children from the tribal colony attend classes at the institution,” shared Susha K K, the headmistress of the institution.
Over five students who had previously discontinued schooling have now returned and are attending classes without hesitation. Last year, the school had introduced Thingaligondu Karyakrama (a special programme every month), where students were encouraged to exhibit their talents through various performances. However, despite this, some students still remained absent.
This prompted the school to implement a new daily programme. As soon as students arrive at the school each morning, they are engaged in various fun activities ranging from yoga, singing, dancing, craft, and literature, to unique games.
“This has resulted in all the students attending classes without fail. To encourage them further, we have started a YouTube channel and we regularly upload the talent shows of the students onto the channel. It is like an incentive to these students, as the entire village watches and celebrates them after watching the YouTube channel,” the headmistress shared.
Admissions have gone up from 39 students to 52 in the past two years. Some students who had even taken transfer certificates were allegedly convinced by the headmistress to return. In addition, the school management conducted awareness meetings with parents, urging them to ensure their children attend school regularly to build a better future.
Despite facing an acute shortage of teaching staff and deteriorating infrastructure, the school management is doing its best to provide quality education to the tribal students.