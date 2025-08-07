Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer hits back at Rahul Gandhi, asks details of allegations in writing

BENGALURU: A few minutes after the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged irregularities in the election process, voters and results, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, hit out. The latter has sought for details of the allegations in writing.

In the letter to Gandhi, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express, the CEO Karnataka, Anbu Kumar said: “It is understood that during the press conference held on August 7, 2025, you (Rahul Gandhi) mentioned about the inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors in the Electoral Rolls. You (Rahul Gandhi) are also requested to sign and return the enclosed declaration/ oath under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, along with the name(s) of the such elector(s) so that necessary proceedings can be initiated.”

Kumar told TNIE that no timeline has been given to him to submit the details. However, the prescribed format of the declaration or oath has been given, and the details need to be filled out and sent.