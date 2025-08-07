Karnataka’s constables to sport navy blue peak caps soon

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government issued orders on Wednesday, replacing the currently-used slouch hats with navy blue peak caps for police constables and head constables in the state.

At the recent Senior Police Officers’ Annual Conference, the state police had proposed green berets for constables. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah felt that the green berets resembled those worn by home guards and members of the Scouts and Guides, and suggested opting for blue peak caps instead.

The new design is modelled on the Telangana Police cap, chosen after reviewing cap styles from several states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Goa, and Tamil Nadu.

“The slouch hat has been part of the constabulary uniform since the British era, but many officers find it outdated and uncomfortable,” said a senior IPS officer, adding that it was a long-standing proposal.

The government has also ordered to initiate tender process to procure peak caps for the police personnel.