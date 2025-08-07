Rail projects delayed in Karnataka as 3,312 hectares yet to be acquired: Union minister Vaishnaw

SHIVAMOGGA: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in reply to an unstarred question from Davanagere MP Dr Prabha Mallikarjun in Lok Sabha, said that the railway projects in the state are delayed due to the delay in land acquisition by the state government.

He stated that of the total of 8,969 hectares of land required for the projects, only 5,657 hectares (63%) have been acquired. A total of 3,312 hectares are yet to be acquired for these projects.

Dr Prabha asked the minister whether the government has any proposal to carry out a survey for the railway line between Harihara - Honnali - Shivamogga (79 km). The minister replied that the project has been pending due to the state government's "inability to share the cost and to provide land free of cost". The minister also listed out other pending projects delayed due to the delay in land acquisition.

He said that the Harihara - Honnali - Shivamogga project has been sanctioned on a 50:50 cost sharing basis, and land to be provided free of cost by the state government for Rs 832 crore.

The Railways had requested the state government to acquire the entire land of 488 hectares for the project. However, the state government has shown their "inability to share the cost and to provide land free of cost. The project has been held up on this account," the minister said.

Vaishnaw blamed the state government for the delay in the execution of these projects due to the slow pace of land acquisition.

"Despite the fact that the Centre has been progressively allocating record funds for railway projects, many projects in Karnataka are still delayed due to the slow pace of land acquisition," he said and listed out the delayed projects.