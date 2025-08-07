SC quota, transport union demands on Karnataka cabinet menu

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet, scheduled to meet on Thursday, is set to deliberate on several high-priority issues, with the recently submitted Justice HN Nagamohan Das Committee report on SC internal reservation expected to take centre stage.

Apart from this, the long-pending demands of transport unions are also likely to dominate the agenda, particularly in light of recent developments in the Karnataka High Court and the Congress government’s pre-poll promises. Government sources indicate that preparations are underway to address both issues comprehensively.

The Justice Nagamohan Das report has drawn significant political attention and may trigger key policy decisions. Simultaneously, transport union demands-linked to employment rights, safety, and financial support-are expected to be revisited as part of the government’s manifesto commitments.

The Cabinet is also likely to approve several developmental and welfare initiatives across agriculture, irrigation, education, health, and rural infrastructure sectors. Among the key proposals up for approval are cold storage boost where they will establish 13 cold storage units in the state at a cost of Rs 172 crore to help farmers store crops during market slumps. The move follows recent incidents such as the mango price crash, where rates fell to Rs 2 per kg.