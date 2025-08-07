Siddaramaiah government to play it safe on Scheduled Castes internal quotas

BENGALURU: The Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission report on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) is likely to be placed before the Siddaramaiah cabinet on Thursday. Since the report could stoke controversy, the cabinet is likely to play it safe by appointing a cabinet sub-committee to study it and file a report for implementation of the quota, according to sources. “The CM will share copies of the 1,766-page report among cabinet colleagues and suggest they study it and return for a discussion at the next cabinet meeting,” a source said.
It is learnt that the commission, in its quota matrix, formed five groups among the 101 SC castes and shared 17 per cent quota among them. It has recommended 6 per cent to SC-Left, 5 per cent to SC-Right, 4 per cent to Bhovi, Lambani, Koracha and Korama, 1 per cent to Adi Karnataka (AK), Adi Dravida (AD) and Adi Andhra (AA) castes, and 1 per cent to about 49 microscopic castes.
During the previous BJP government, the Bommai cabinet had in March 2023, following the report of the cabinet sub-committee headed by JC Madhuswamy, recommended 6 per cent for SC-Left, 5.5 per cent for SC-Right, 4.5 per cent for Bhovi, Lambani, Koracha and Korama castes and 1 per cent for others.
The Bhovi, Lambani, Koracha and Korama communities are likely to feel let down if their quota is reduced in the commission report. But the commission, as per the Supreme Court’s instructions, has taken into consideration social backwardness (untouchability against SC-Left and SC-Right), employment in government jobs, among other criteria, based on data it collected from the government and agencies, according to sources.
Despite the commission creating awareness, a considerable number of people have enumerated as AK, AD and AA without going by their original caste, for which another group is formed, allotting them 1 per cent. There may be many flaws because of ignorance of officials or oversight, sources added.
The more populous SC-Left, which was fighting for internal quota for over three decades, is eager to get the report implemented as it could get a fair deal. The SC-Right, being the second largest with adequate political representation, is likely to accept the report regardless of quota allocation, whereas Bhovis and Lambanis may express displeasure, said analysts.