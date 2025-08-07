Siddaramaiah government to play it safe on Scheduled Castes internal quotas

BENGALURU: The Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission report on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) is likely to be placed before the Siddaramaiah cabinet on Thursday. Since the report could stoke controversy, the cabinet is likely to play it safe by appointing a cabinet sub-committee to study it and file a report for implementation of the quota, according to sources. “The CM will share copies of the 1,766-page report among cabinet colleagues and suggest they study it and return for a discussion at the next cabinet meeting,” a source said.

It is learnt that the commission, in its quota matrix, formed five groups among the 101 SC castes and shared 17 per cent quota among them. It has recommended 6 per cent to SC-Left, 5 per cent to SC-Right, 4 per cent to Bhovi, Lambani, Koracha and Korama, 1 per cent to Adi Karnataka (AK), Adi Dravida (AD) and Adi Andhra (AA) castes, and 1 per cent to about 49 microscopic castes.

During the previous BJP government, the Bommai cabinet had in March 2023, following the report of the cabinet sub-committee headed by JC Madhuswamy, recommended 6 per cent for SC-Left, 5.5 per cent for SC-Right, 4.5 per cent for Bhovi, Lambani, Koracha and Korama castes and 1 per cent for others.