What CM Siddaramaiah missed: Hapless attendants living in the open at Victoria Hospital

BENGALURU: While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil paid a surprise visit to Victoria Hospital on Wednesday to inspect services, patients and families they came to check on remained neglected and out of reach. The CM walked through wards, met staff and reviewed services, but none of the patients or attendants TNIE spoke to, were approached.

Surrounded by senior medical staff, police and security, the ministers were led through parts of the hospital, including out-patient department, delivery ward and other departments, but attendants waiting outside wards and patients at the OPD and pharmacies, said they weren’t allowed anywhere close. “They came and left. When we tried to reach to highlight our plight, we were pushed by the police and security,” said Jameel Kareem from Malavalli, who has been attending to his injured mother for the past 12 days.

When TNIE visited the hospital two hours after the CM’s surprise visit, dozens of attendants were seated on the ground, on staircases, or under trees. While acknowledging that services inside the hospital are good, many alleged that attendants are neglected.