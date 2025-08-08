Karnataka Cabinet approves Devadasi, Greater Bengaluru Bills

BENGALURU: Ahead of the joint session of the legislature commencing on Monday, the Siddaramaiah cabinet on Thursday approved several bills, including the Greater Bengaluru (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to enable the State Election Commission to prepare the voter’s list to conduct corporation polls.

“We will present the Bill in the session which is aimed at enabling the EC for early completion of the electoral roll in each city corporation limits and hold elections. The amendment has been made to fix the jurisdiction of the corporations as well,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters.

The Karnataka Devadasi (Prevention, Prohibition, Relief And Rehabilitation) Bill, 2025, aims to liberate oppressed devadasi women from all forms of exploitation and their children from social taboo through empowerment. The children will get the right to not to mention their father’s name in their documents, if any, Patil said. “They can write their name, surname or mother’s name, and will exempted from writing their father’s name,” he added.

The Karnataka Ground Water (Regulation for Protection of Sources of Drinking Water) Amendment) Bill, 2025, (revised Bill) to adopt Central government guidelines was also approved.

