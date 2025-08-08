Karnataka CM, BJP spar over electoral fraud allegations

BENGALURU: Echoing Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s allegations over manipulation of electoral rolls, Chief Minister Siddaramaih said despite massive public anger, Narendra Modi returned to power as PM only through electoral fraud.

The BJP hit back at the Congress by questioning why a case wasn’t filed in court within 45 days instead of holding a press conference one year later, terming it as just another drama.

“Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has today exposed, with hard evidence, how widespread vote theft took place across India in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Narendra Modi became Prime Minister by misusing the Election Commission, stealing votes, and abusing power. He has no moral right to stay in office. He must resign and dissolve the government immediately,” the CM posted on social media platform X.

Siddaramaiah said a detailed six-month investigation was conducted into the voter records of Mahadevapura Assembly segment, which falls under the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency. The probe uncovered precise evidence of systematic vote theft, the CM said.

He alleged that in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP misused the Election Commission and illegally secured 1,00,250 votes in Mahadevapura, a constituency with around 3.25 lakh voters, to win the seat. This scam could have been exposed within days of the election if the Election Commission had acted impartially and provided the electronic data and CCTV footage that Rahul Gandhi requested, he said. “This is not a scam limited to Mahadevapura alone, it is now clear that the BJP has used similar vote theft tactics across the country to cling to power,” the CM said.