Driver display system goes missing in Bengaluru autos

BENGALURU: Just some time ago, autorickshaws used to have the ‘Driver License Display System’ that improved the safety of commuters and prevented any harassment by drivers. A safety feature, it was introduced in Bengaluru in 2004. It showed the driver’s name, photo, driving licence details, address, phone number and blood group. Majority of autos had put up the boards and they forced drivers to follow rules and ride as per meter. The boards also helped authorities track down drivers in case of any complaints.
But cut to the present, hardly any autos display these boards, leaving commuters with the only option of noting down the auto registration number to raise complaints in the event of any untoward incident.
“When the boards were up, the drivers were compelled to go by the meter and they treated passengers with respect. But without these boards, the drivers are least bothered now,” complained Sharath Kumar KP, a private company employee.
The Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union had played a pivotal role in making the board display mandatory. Its president Manjunath M explained that they came up with the idea after a foreign woman was raped at Rajarajeshwari Nagar in early 2000.
“A youngster had borrowed his friend’s auto, picked up the foreign passenger from Sirsi Circle, took her to a secluded place and raped her. The police had struggled to solve the case. Had the driver licence display been there, the passenger could have found that the driver was different from the one displayed on the board and refused the ride,” he said. Lamenting over its discontinuation, Manjunath said, “Through the system, police can ensure that only genuine licence holders run the autos. It will help them monitor the drivers.”
Differing, General Secretary of Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union Rudra Murthy said the majority of auto rides in the city happen through private ride-hailing apps, where every detail is available.
Jayaram, an auto driver, said he fought and won a case in the court. “Motor Vehicle Rules don’t mandate putting up the board. Traffic police are not empowered to slap fines for not displaying the board,” he added.
Both Murthy and Jayaram claimed that in the event of any untoward incident, the vehicle’s registration number is sufficient.
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said “I will check with the officials concerned as to why the driver licence display systems are not enforced.”