Driver display system goes missing in Bengaluru autos

BENGALURU: Just some time ago, autorickshaws used to have the ‘Driver License Display System’ that improved the safety of commuters and prevented any harassment by drivers. A safety feature, it was introduced in Bengaluru in 2004. It showed the driver’s name, photo, driving licence details, address, phone number and blood group. Majority of autos had put up the boards and they forced drivers to follow rules and ride as per meter. The boards also helped authorities track down drivers in case of any complaints.

But cut to the present, hardly any autos display these boards, leaving commuters with the only option of noting down the auto registration number to raise complaints in the event of any untoward incident.

“When the boards were up, the drivers were compelled to go by the meter and they treated passengers with respect. But without these boards, the drivers are least bothered now,” complained Sharath Kumar KP, a private company employee.

The Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union had played a pivotal role in making the board display mandatory. Its president Manjunath M explained that they came up with the idea after a foreign woman was raped at Rajarajeshwari Nagar in early 2000.