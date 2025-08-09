Fertiliser supply in Karnataka remains unaffected despite five FIRs over fake, substandard products: Centre

SHIVAMOGGA: The Union government has said that five FIRs have been registered in Karnataka this year in connection with the sale of allegedly fake and substandard fertilisers, while clarifying that there is adequate availability of fertilisers in the state for the ongoing kharif season.

The Centre’s response came following separate unstarred questions from Davanagere MP Dr Prabha Mallikarjun and Chitradurga MP Govind M Karjol in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to the query from Dr Prabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said the state government had informed the Centre that five FIRs were filed over the sale of fake and substandard fertilisers.

Two FIRs were registered for the sale of allegedly fake fertilisers in Bagalkot district, while three cases were booked for the sale of substandard fertilisers in Haveri district.

To the question on whether any mechanisms are currently in place to detect and prevent the circulation of counterfeit fertilisers in rural markets, the minister said that the Fertiliser (Control) Order (FCO) 1985 has laid down fertiliser-wise detailed specifications, and any fertiliser not meeting the said specifications cannot be sold in the country for agricultural purposes.