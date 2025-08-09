Fertiliser supply in Karnataka remains unaffected despite five FIRs over fake, substandard products: Centre

SHIVAMOGGA: The Union government has said that five FIRs have been registered in Karnataka this year in connection with the sale of allegedly fake and substandard fertilisers, while clarifying that there is adequate availability of fertilisers in the state for the ongoing kharif season.
The Centre’s response came following separate unstarred questions from Davanagere MP Dr Prabha Mallikarjun and Chitradurga MP Govind M Karjol in the Lok Sabha.
Responding to the query from Dr Prabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said the state government had informed the Centre that five FIRs were filed over the sale of fake and substandard fertilisers.
Two FIRs were registered for the sale of allegedly fake fertilisers in Bagalkot district, while three cases were booked for the sale of substandard fertilisers in Haveri district.
To the question on whether any mechanisms are currently in place to detect and prevent the circulation of counterfeit fertilisers in rural markets, the minister said that the Fertiliser (Control) Order (FCO) 1985 has laid down fertiliser-wise detailed specifications, and any fertiliser not meeting the said specifications cannot be sold in the country for agricultural purposes.
“Clause 19 of FCO strictly prohibits the sale or manufacture of fertilisers which are not of prescribed standards. Any sale of substandard/fake/adulterated fertilisers is punishable under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955,” Patel said.
She added that, in order to regulate the sale of fake and adulterated fertilisers in the state, there is a district quality control mechanism for awareness and vigilance at the field level, and awareness is spread among farmers on a regular basis through press notes, TV talks, Kishan Gostis, Krushimelas, Krushi Mahotsavs, etc.
The minister further informed that seven fertiliser control laboratories have been notified for testing fertiliser samples in the state, out of which six are NABL accredited.
Notified inspectors also inspect dealers, manufacturing units and godowns in their jurisdiction on a regular basis and take legal action against the sale of fake or substandard fertilisers as per the provisions of the Fertiliser (Control) Order, 1985.
However, Patel clarified that the Centre has not issued guidelines for compensating farmers affected by counterfeit fertilisers.
In a separate reply to a question from Karjol, Patel said that the availability of fertilisers such as urea, DAP, MOP and NPKS has remained adequate in Karnataka during the ongoing kharif season.