Karnataka plans fresh push for development of mining tourism

BENGALURU: The state tourism is keen on promoting abandoned, closed-down mines as prominent tourist destinations. The department officials have selected a few locations and are working on preparing a curated tour itinerary for the same.

“We are looking at exploring the sites in Bharat Gold Mines in Kolar, Hutti Gold Mines sites in Raichur, and some closed-down mining sites in Ballari. We are also chalking out a plan to create a golf arena in Kolar,” said a senior tourism department official.

The official said clearances from multiple agencies will be required, including the Mines and Geology Department, Karnataka Forest Department, Ministry of Environment, Ecology and Climate Change and Ministry of Mines. “Political will is also needed. We are recreating the proposal with a curated tour, which will be placed before the State and Central governments for clearance. The aim is to start them by the end of 2025,” the official said. This has come at a time when the forest department is looking at opening the abandoned caves in Gadag as tourist spots. This was a part of the Kappadagudda forest development and management plan.

The forest department is also looking at using the abandoned and closed-down mining sites of Kudremukh as tourist spots. “The guest houses, office spaces and other spaces can be renovated and utilised for tourism as the infrastructure already exists,” a forest department official said.

In October 2024, the state cabinet approved the 2024-29 tourism policy, which included mining tourism. The tourism department had started the exercise of listing potential destinations since then.