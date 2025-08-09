SEP panel gives report to CM Siddaramaiah, favours two-language policy

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Education Policy (SEP) Commission submitted its long-awaited report to the state government on Friday. Among its most significant recommendations is a two-language policy, Kannada or mother tongue along with English, for all schools, doing away with the Centre’s National Language Policy’s three-language formula.

The commission has recommended to the government to make Kannada or mother tongue the medium of instruction up to Class 5 in all boards. Commission chairman Sukhadeo Thorat submitted the first of the six-volume report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here.

A major structural change proposed is adoption of a 2+8+4 system — two years of pre-primary, eight years of primary, and four years of secondary education. The commission has proposed to extend the Right to Education (RTE) Act, currently applicable up to the age of 14, to 18 (4–18).

The report calls for making secondary education universal and building residential schools for migrant children.

The commission has stressed the need to bring government schools on par with Kendriya Vidyalayas. To ensure this, it has recommended to the government to end hiring of contract and guest teachers and put in place a separate regulatory authority for private schools.