Vishnuvardhan ‘memorial’ razed overnight; fans stage protest in Karnataka's Kengeri

BENGALURU: Hundreds of fans of the late Kannada superstar Dr Vishnuvardhan gathered outside Abhiman Studio near Kengeri on Friday, after a structure at the place where he was cremated was demolished overnight.

The agitated fans staged a protest outside the studio and expressed their anger against the state government and the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce for neglecting the place.

Vishnuvardhan’s last rites were performed on the premises of Abhiman Studio when he passed away on December 30, 2009. Fans had long been demanding a permanent memorial for the actor and had urged the authorities to resolve the property dispute. The studio belonged to the family of veteran Kannada actor Balakrishna.

Late actor’s family yet to react

However, with the court’s permission, the current owner of the property razed the structure under police security on Thursday night.

Film director Ravi Srivathsa recorded a video of the demolished structure, and said, “This is my god’s (Vishnuvardhan) place, and it has been destroyed. The man who gave jobs and shelter to many has been treated this way.” Vishnuvardhan Fans Association president Veerakaputra Srinivasa posted on X, “In the end, they have demolished Dr Vishnuvardhan’s resting place! It feels like our 11-year-long struggle has gone down the drain.