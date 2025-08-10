Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT excavates new burial spot, no remains found

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) identified a new alleged burial site No. 16 on Bahubali Hills Road in Dharmasthala village shown by the witness-complainant and dug at the spot on Saturday, but did not find any remains.

Manjunath N, advocate for Sujatha Bhat -- mother of missing MBBS student Ananya Bhat, alleged that there is an apparent conspiracy to obstruct the investigation through deliberate soil dumping at Bahubali Hill forest area.

“In the ongoing Dharmasthala crime cases, certain vested interests appear to have deliberately engaged in evidence destruction to conceal the truth. Today, excavation work commenced in the forest area at Bahubali foothills. However, to prevent any evidence from being discovered, vested interests have recently dumped approximately 10 ft of fresh soil and debris across this forest area.