‘Hit & run’: Minister Pralhad Joshi slams Rahul Gandhi

BENGALURU: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi mocked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for not visiting the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Bengaluru after his rally in the city on Friday.

“After all the noise, Rahul Gandhi skipped meeting the EC and sent party officials without any documents. They make big false claims in public but when asked for proof, they vanish(sic)”, Joshi posted on ‘X’. He further said that Rahul resorted to “hit and run” strategy. “After the rally, Congress leaders, including Rahul and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, had a plan to visit the CEO at the ECI office and file a complaint on the alleged vote theft. But they changed their strategy. In their absence, KPCC President DK Shivakumar presented the memorandum to the CEO following which the latter replied to the former saying it is inadequate,” Joshi said.

Rahul had hit back at the ECI at the Bengaluru rally saying that he had taken oath in the name of the Constitution in the Lok Sabha. ECI insisted that he file an affidavit with regard to the allegations of “it colluding with BJP to steal votes during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections”.