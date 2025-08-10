Karnataka government directs legal department to probe election fraud allegations

MYSURU: In the wake of the suggestion given by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to probe alleged vote theft in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment under the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 Parliamentary elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the legal department has been directed to probe and prove the alleged election fraud.

Speaking to the media in Mysuru on Saturday, the CM said that the issue will be addressed before the elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Siddaramiah said that he has directed the Advocate General to expedite the examination of the voters list, as the Election Commission has rights and control over the electoral rolls and not the State Government.

When asked about the BJP questioning the Congress for raising the vote theft issue after one year of the elections, the CM said that the saffron party has “committed a mistake and is lying.” He claimed that the Congress’ internal survey in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections gave the party 16 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, but the party won only nine seats.

“Rahul Gandhi and the party that took up research on the electoral list have come out with facts to prove vote theft with the documents that are available with the Election Commission. How can 80 people live in a single room?” the CM asked.