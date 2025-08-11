Belagavi youths from ST community assaulted over teasing minor girl; three arrested, investigations underway

BELAGAVI: A shocking incident has come to light from Godachi village in Ramdurg taluk, Belagavi district, where two youths from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community were allegedly assaulted over accusations of teasing a minor girl.

One of the victims was tied to a tree and beaten, while the other was attacked at his home. The incident occurred on August 5 but surfaced only recently.

The victims have been identified as Iranna Vitthal Naikar (18) and Lakshman Mallappa Chipallkatti (18), both residents of Godachi. According to police, they were allegedly assaulted by a group of upper-caste villagers for teasing a minor girl from the attackers’ family.

Although the incident took place on August 5, the victims and their families did not immediately file a police complaint, opting instead to settle the matter through village elders. However, when a video of the assault went viral on social media, the police urged the victims to come forward. An FIR was registered at Katkol Police Station on August 8.

Seven persons identified as Iranna Pakanatti, Basangouda Patil, Pradeep Pakanatti, Mahantesh Pakanatti, Sachin Pakanatti, Ningaraj Pakanatti, and Sangappa Pakanatti have been named in the FIR. Police have arrested Iranna Pakanatti, Sachin Pakanatti, and Mahantesh Pakanatti, while the search is on for the remaining accused.

Meanwhile, the minor girl’s family filed a counter-complaint on the same day (August 8) against the two victims, accusing them of teasing her. Both cases are now under investigation by Katkol Police.

After receiving treatment at a local hospital, Iranna and Lakshman were discharged.