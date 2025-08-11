Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line inauguration: Amid downpour, ‘Modi, Modi’ chants welcome PM

BENGALURU: “Modi, Modi” chants echoed through the streets of Bengaluru on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured the city to flag off the Yellow Line of Namma Metro and inaugurate other projects.

Lakhs of people, including BJP workers, gathered on both sides of the roads from KSR Railway Station to Ragigudda Metro Station to catch a glimpse of the PM. Flex, banners, and saffron scarves lined the streets.

Despite heavy rain in the afternoon, people in Electronics City waited, holding umbrellas, to watch Modi. A few even held photographs of the PM and waved at him as his convoy passed. At South End Circle, a youth attempted to jump over the barricade as Modi’s convoy approached Ragigudda Metro Station. But the police stopped the youth. PM Modi waived to the public from his car throughout the journey.

After flagging off Namma Metro’s Yellow Line, Modi, along with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and others, took the inaugural ride on the Metro with government school children. Modi interacted with the children during the ride.