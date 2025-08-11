Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line inauguration: Amid downpour, ‘Modi, Modi’ chants welcome PM

BENGALURU: “Modi, Modi” chants echoed through the streets of Bengaluru on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured the city to flag off the Yellow Line of Namma Metro and inaugurate other projects.
Lakhs of people, including BJP workers, gathered on both sides of the roads from KSR Railway Station to Ragigudda Metro Station to catch a glimpse of the PM. Flex, banners, and saffron scarves lined the streets.
Despite heavy rain in the afternoon, people in Electronics City waited, holding umbrellas, to watch Modi. A few even held photographs of the PM and waved at him as his convoy passed. At South End Circle, a youth attempted to jump over the barricade as Modi’s convoy approached Ragigudda Metro Station. But the police stopped the youth. PM Modi waived to the public from his car throughout the journey.
After flagging off Namma Metro’s Yellow Line, Modi, along with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and others, took the inaugural ride on the Metro with government school children. Modi interacted with the children during the ride.
Also, before the flagging off the three Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station, Modi interacted with schoolchildren on board the Bengaluru–Belagavi service. The schoolchildren expressed their excitement, saying that they were happy to see Modi in person, as they had only watched him on television before.
The police had made elaborate security arrangements for the PM’s visit, with barricades placed along the roads and personnel deployed every 50 metres along his route.
‘...please fix B’luru traffic’: 5-year-old pens letter to PM
A handwritten letter by a five-year-old girl requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fix Bengaluru’s traffic has gone viral on social media. The letter, written by Arya, was addressed directly to the PM during his visit to the city. “Narendra Modi ji, there is a lot of traffic. We get late to school and office. The road is very bad. Please help,” she wrote, signing off with her name, age, location, and the date. Abhiroop Chatterjee, Arya’s father, shared a photo of the letter on X , stating, “PM is visiting Bengaluru. My 5-year-old girl sees it as her chance to finally fix traffic.”